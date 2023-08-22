Watch: Logan Paul makes Dillon Danis flinch with urgency during sit-down ahead of their fight

Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis is set to take on social media influencer turned WWE superstar Logan Paul in a boxing match. The two will face off in a Misfits Boxing pay-per-view event on October 14th in Manchester, England.

The main event of the pay-per-view will see Paul's business partner with sports beverage Prime, KSI, take on Tommy Fury, the younger brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

All four of the biggest draws on the main card, including Paul and Danis, were scheduled to meet for a sit-down today, the 22nd of August, prior to a press conference that is open to the audience.

Danis and Paul eventually had their sit-down after the former took his time to arrive. During their sit down, Logan attempted to hurl a bottle of Prime at Danis, which made 'El Jefe' flinch in reflex.

A clip of the incident was posted on DAZN Boxing's Instagram account:

"Logan Paul makes Dillon Danis flinch as they film the face-to-face sitdown before today's press conference for their fight on Oct 14th…"

Paul vs Danis: Fans react to Logan Paul making Dillon Danis flinch at sit-down

Fans reacted to Dillon Danis flinching at Logan Paul's feint at their sit-down today.

The two fighters met before their scheduled press conference for a sit-down for promotional purposes. Fans speculated if either fighter was looking scared of the other or if their body language was giving away any signs:

"Look how many bodyguards Logan brought with him. Logan really thought Dani’s was not going to show! Huge L"

"It is not about flinching but dillon is looking scared"

Other fans defended Danis for flinching due to his natural reflex and did not ridicule him for it:

"Well yea he used his natural reflex, With all the shit he said he probably thought Logan would actually throw that shit"

"Flinching is sign of quick reactions. if you don't flinch, it's actually a bad sign"

"How dare a person flinch after thinking a bottle is going to be thrown at him"

Fans also discussed the weight disparity.

"At what weight are they fighting?They look like a light heavy weight and a Welterweight"

"Dillon been trolling so hard he needs to back it up. Logan is looking way bigger than Dillon??"

Fans comment on Danis flinching. [via Twitter]