Watch: Logan Paul's height advantage over Floyd Mayweather stands out at first face off

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather finally faced off for the first time ahead of their exhibition bout on June 6th. During their press conference in Miami, Paul absolutely towered over Mayweather and the massive height difference was clearly visible between the pair.

During the press conference, Logan Paul also mocked Mayweather's height. The former's younger brother Jake Paul also did the same and taunted the undefeated Mayweather as he made his way out to the stadium.

Standing around 6′ 2″, Logan Paul definitely has the height advantage over Mayweather heading into their bout. Mayweather, who stands at about 5′ 8″, definitely remains the superior of the two in every other aspect.

Logan Paul and Mayweather also shared some words and things became intense during the press conference. However, both men kept things clean and professional, resisting the urge to trade blows in front of the media.

Logan's brother Jake created controversy when he decided to snatch Mayweather's hat after the press conference. The actions of Jake Paul led to a wild brawl revolving around the YouTuber and Mayweather.

The brawl resulted in Jake Paul receiving a black eye. He was also seen bleeding from his mouth. This melee shifted the attention towards Jake Paul once again.

Logan Paul has tempted Floyd Mayweather back into the boxing ring

Logan Paul will be fighting Floyd Mayweather on June 6th in what will be the former's third boxing match. In his two previous fights, Logan has faced fellow YouTuber KSI.

The first fight between Logan Paul and KSI ended in a draw. The rematch went in KSI's favor, as Logan remains winless in the world of boxing. Set to step into the ring with an undefeated boxer, Logan Paul will need to perform at his absolute highest level to have any chance of beating Mayweather.

The pair will square off in a six-round main event bout at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.