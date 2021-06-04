Watch: Logan Paul steps away from fight face-off early, only for Floyd Mayweather to follow him

Logan Paul appeared to step away early during his pre-fight face-off with Floyd Mayweather Jr., only for the veteran boxer to follow him. This, in turn, resulted in an even more intense staredown between them ahead of their ‘super exhibition’ boxing match this weekend.

Both Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are now being praised for bringing the heat to their tense pre-fight face-off. The YouTube megastar and the boxing legend refused to back down during their intense staredown ahead of their all-important clash that’s set to take place this Sunday.

Fans can watch the video of the face-off between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather embedded below (*Video courtesy: Bleacher Report) –

The face-off witnessed Logan Paul towering over Floyd Mayweather. Paul had a noticeable height advantage, seemed to have a much larger frame, and is likely much heavier than the smaller Mayweather. Nevertheless, it was Mayweather who is said to have gotten the better of the staredown.

The pre-fight face-off/staredown between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather has set the entire combat sports community abuzz with debates and discussions regarding the highly anticipated boxing match. Given the amount of uncertainty regarding how this matchup will play out inside the ring, experts and fans alike have been doing their best to analyze both fighters’ pre-fight body language.

One of the most notable moments of the face-off was undoubtedly when Floyd Mayweather appeared to have caught a retreating Logan Paul by surprise by getting right into his face.

Logan Paul started off the staredown by making the most of his height advantage and looking down at his smaller foe. Regardless, Paul happened to back off from the staredown a few seconds earlier than it was meant to be broken up. Mayweather, being the wily veteran that he is, capitalized on this opportunity and followed Paul.

‘The Maverick’ then apparently realized his error and stood his ground against ‘Money’ Mayweather. The staredown, which had ascended to another crescendo in its second part, ended with both fighters slowly breaking eye contact and then posing for photographs.

Logan Paul aims to shock the world by defeating Floyd Mayweather in their exhibition boxing match

Floyd Mayweather (left); Logan Paul (right)

Logan Paul is 0-1 as a professional boxer, whereas Floyd Mayweather is 50-0. Needless to say, the odds are stacked against the 26-year-old Paul who’s a significant betting underdog against the 44-year-old Mayweather.

Be that as it may, Logan Paul has consistently asserted that he aims to shock the world by defeating Floyd Mayweather. One ought to note that the fight’s outcome won’t reflect on either fighter’s professional record, since it’s an exhibition bout and not a professional bout.

The Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather exhibition boxing match is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6th, 2021.

