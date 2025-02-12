  • home icon
WATCH: Martin Nguyen finds the perfect opening in laser-like finish of Eduard Folayang in Manila

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 12, 2025 17:46 GMT
Martin Nguyen shockingly dethroned Eduard Folayang in November 2017. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Martin Nguyen shockingly dethroned Eduard Folayang in November 2017 [Photos via ONE Championship]

Australia-born Vietnamese MMA megastar Martin Nguyen's striking abilities have given him eight knockout finishes in ONE Championship. In November 2017, his astounding power and accuracy cemented his legacy in the sport.

Nguyen, then reigning as the featherweight MMA king, challenged Filipino legend Eduard Folayang for the ONE lightweight MMA world championship at ONE: Legends of the World, aiming to become the first-ever two-division king in ONE.

After picking up on Folayang's penchant for spinning kicks, 'The Situ-Asian' picked his spot carefully and uncorked a fully loaded overhand right that instantly knocked out 'Landslide' midway through the second round.

The Hard Knocks 365 product's ascent to double-champ status was not enough for him as he targeted the bantamweight MMA world championship that Bibiano Fernandes held in March 2018.

'The Flash' eked out a split-decision victory to prevent Nguyen from becoming a three-division MMA king — an achievement Anatoly Malykhin eventually accomplished in March 2024.

Eight years since he made history versus the head honcho of Lions Nation MMA, Nguyen will have his 20th fight under the ONE banner at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 against Shamil Gasanov.

Fans can purchase tickets to watch ONE 171 live at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, via Q-Tickets.

Tang Kai hopes to fight Martin Nguyen soon

Sharing the circle with Martin Nguyen is part of ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai's career goals, which could happen soon if the former emerges victorious at ONE 171.

Speaking with the promotion, Tang explained why he wishes to take on Nguyen:

"I do wish to face Martin Nguyen one day, because he is the first two-division world champion in ONE, and he is a good striker too, so I believe it will be very exciting if I fought with him."

