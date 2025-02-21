WATCH: Martin Nguyen, ONE's first double-champ, gives an emotional farewell following defeat to Shamil Gasanov at ONE 171

ONE 171: Qatar went down this past Thursday, Feb. 20, featuring a spectacular night of fights across the 13-fight card. However, it also had its tear-jerking moments, highlighted by Martin Nguyen's shocking retirement.

After coming up on the wrong end of a unanimous decision result versus fourth-ranked ONE featherweight MMA competitor Shamil Gasanov, 'The Situ-Asian' revealed it was the last time fans would see him inside the circle. He made the revelation during the post-fight interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson.

The promotion shared the emotional moment on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

Considered by many as one of the promotion's cornerstones, Nguyen has starred in some of the most high-profile fights in its history.

In August 2017, Nguyen captured the ONE featherweight MMA world championship by knocking out then-reigning king Marat Gafurov, avenging his lightning-quick September 2015 submission defeat to 'Cobra'.

Three months later, he etched his name in the promotion's record books as he dethroned ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang via knockout to become the first-ever two-division ONE MMA world champion.

The Cabra Kai Academy affiliate retires with 12 wins, 10 via finish, under the ONE banner.

Martin Nguyen hopes to set an example for his family through his MMA career

As a consummate family man, Martin Nguyen wishes the effort he put into his MMA career would be the standard his three kids will adhere to as they grow into their own.

In a previous interview with ONE, he stated:

"It's the example I want to set for my family and my kids as well. When they look at it, you know, if you're going to give it a go, you're going to give it all you've got. Not half arse it, you know? That's how I see it anyway."

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

