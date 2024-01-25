WATCH: Martin Nguyen’s collection of soul-snatching finishes in his storied ONE Championship career

Combat sports athletes share the goal of being the absolute best fighter in the world, and in the case of Martin Nguyen, he achieved that and more before turning 30 with ONE Championship.

The “Situ-Asian” is widely viewed as one of their most important athletes as he has been with the promotion since its early days and has been finishing his opponents left, right, and center for the better part of it.

This can be best seen in his 2016 matchup with then-rising star, Christian Lee.

Nguyen happily took advantage of Lee’s eagerness to prove himself on the world stage to lock in a guillotine choke that saw Lee live up to his ‘The Warrior’ nickname by fighting his hardest to escape.

The win would allow Nguyen to eventually face and knock out Marat Gafurov to become ONE featherweight MMA world champion the following year.

The Vietnamese-Australian would etch his name in ONE Championship history before 2017 ended when he pulled off the unbelievable upset knockout against Eduard Folayang to claim the ONE lightweight MMA world championship - earning the right to become the first-ever two-division ONE world champion.

Nguyen to face feared grappler at ONE 165

Nearly four years since he last held a ONE world championship, Nguyen will share the ONE ring with American submission wizard Garry Tonon at the Ariake Arena on Sunday, January 28, at ONE 165.

Though he is quite content with his career and is a surefire ONE Hall of Famer, Nguyen is raring to prove that he’s still got it at age 34.

