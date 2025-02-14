WATCH: Martin Nguyen's surgical flying knee knockout finish of Mongolian brawler Narantungalag Jadambaa in Manila

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion Martin Nguyen owns one of the most impressive resumes in ONE Championship history. He has 10 finishes in 12 wins, and his flying knee knockout of Narantungalag Jadambaa in April 2019, in his then-defense of the featherweight MMA crown, remains one of his most iconic.

'The Situ-Asian' found himself in a striking-heavy matchup with the Mongolian great, who was eager to reclaim the undisputed 155-pound MMA gold he lost to then-interim king Marat Gafurov in their November 2015 unification bout.

Nguyen chipped away at Jadambaa's lead leg until he limped and finished the fight early in the second round with a vicious flying knee to the former featherweight MMA king's face.

Check out the entire sequence shared by ONE below:

After a second-round knockout of Koyomi Matsushima in August 2019 to defend the throne, Nguyen's time atop the featherweight MMA mountain would come to an end at the hands of Thanh Le in October 2020.

Five years since being dethroned, the Hard Knocks 365 affiliate will look to restart his journey towards regaining the crown with a win over Shamil Gasanov at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

Tickets are available via Q-Tickets.

Martin Nguyen earns BJJ black belt in December

Martin Nguyen has always prided himself on constantly improving his skills. This past December, he finally received his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ).

The Vietnamese-Australian commemorated the moment on his Instagram account with the caption:

"SO THIS HAPPENED TONIGHT!! ❤️🥲⬛⬛⬛🟥🟥⬛. What a milestone this journey has been. To think I just started Jiu Jitsu just to lose my dad bod to now receiving my black belt under @supplegrappler. Here's to many more memories and milestones with the @cabrakai family".

