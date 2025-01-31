WATCH: Martin Nguyen silences Manila in stunning one-shot knockout of Filipino legend Eduard Folayang

Martin Nguyen has a strong case to be on ONE Championship's iteration of Mount Rushmore, owing to his status as the first-ever two-division ONE world champion. The Vietnamese-Australian earned the distinction by taking the lightweight MMA crown from Eduard Folayang in November 2017.

'The Situ-Asian', who had just claimed the ONE featherweight MMA world championship in August of that same year, noticed during their clash that the Filipino icon had a habit of throwing spinning kicks.

When 'Landslide' fired one late in the second round, the crafty Nguyen caught him flush with a lunging right hand that immediately put him to sleep.

Relive the moment below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Trending

Nguyen's ambition to be one of the greatest combat sports athletes in history led him to challenge then-reigning bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes in March 2018, hoping to become the first-ever three-division king. However, 'The Flash' retained the throne via split decision.

10 fights and seven years later, Nguyen is now 35 years old, but that has not stopped him in his quest to add to his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Martin Nguyen headed to Qatar for his 20th bout in ONE

Martin Nguyen's 20th matchup under the ONE banner will take place at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

Indulging him in a featherweight MMA bout is Russian grappler Shamil Gasanov. The 29-year-old is fresh off a dominant decision win over Turkish standout Halil Amir this past December, extending his winning streak to three after splitting his first two outings in ONE.

With Nguyen eager to prove he still has what it takes to challenge for 26 pounds of ONE gold, a decisive victory against 'The Cobra' could net him such an opportunity.

Fans who want to catch the action live can purchase tickets for ONE 171 via Q-Tickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.