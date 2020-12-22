Watch: Max Holloway's hilarious callouts of former UFC champion Daniel Cormier over the years

Max Holloway is one of the most loved and respected fighters in the UFC and with good reason. Fans recognise the former Featherweight champion's 'It is what it is' attitude and his willingness to give anyone a shot at his former title.

Holloway shares tons of comical chemistry with former Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. The Featherweight has called out Cormier, who has over a 100 pound weight advantage over him, multiple times after his fights in laughable fashion.

Recently, Daniel Cormier finally responded to the jabs, recalling an incident between the duo:

"Holloway has called me out for a while. I kept trying to let him make it. I want to let the kid make it. I want to tell you one more story from The Ultimate Fighter. We were at this house, a beautiful mansion. Holloway decides he wants to test me. I think he only understood that he couldn’t take me. He grabbed me and I literally threw his little a** down on the couch. And he was like, Oh my god!"

Holloway himself revealed a funny story of hanging around and training with DC:

"What I learned from DC, whenever I hang in with DC, whenever we did something and he was going with someone, and you see that guy strong, this, and that. And oh my gosh. And I talk to him and he is like he ain’t sh*t."

Here's a collection of those classic callouts:

Max Holloway's funny chemistry with Daniel Cormier

Max Holloway was unfortunate to lose to Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski back in July. Currently, Holloway is booked to fight Featherweight contender Calvin Kattar early next year.

Alexander Volkanovski (R) battles with UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway

Max Holloway has grown up in front of the fans, fighting in the UFC since the age of just 20. As a result, 'Blessed' has quite the resume under his name, despite being just 29-years-old.

However, like any former champion, Holloway will need to prove his mettle against his next opponent. The meeting promises to be a banger, with both fighters having a similar boxing-heavy style of fighting.

Kattar relies heavily on his one-two and has a pin-point jab. The American is coming off wins against Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige.

Whatever the result, Max Holloway will surely be taking more hilarious shots at Daniel Cormier in the near future.