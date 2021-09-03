Watch: Michael Bisping pulls off hilarious Bruce Buffer impression while narrating a TUF story

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has pulled off a hilarious impression of longtime UFC announcer Bruce Buffer.

Bisping put forth his Buffer imitation during an interview with Brendan Fitzgerald. You can watch it at the 0:40-minute mark of the video below:

Fitzgerald noted that people, including fighters, love Bisping because he doesn’t put on an act and is genuine about who he is. On that note, Fitzgerald asked ‘The Count’ whether he remembers realizing this at a certain point in his life. Michael Bisping responded by stating:

“I mean, I am conscious of it now. Certainly, I wasn’t conscious of it at the time. I don’t recall a time where I was like, ‘Oh, bop’, a light bulb went off. But I do remember, you know, a lot of people had very nice things to say immediately. Like, I remember when I won The Ultimate Fighter, Bruce Buffer – we all know Bruce Buffer, what a legend he is. And for those that don’t know, he’s just the perfect gentleman, as you know.”

Michael Bisping proceeded to put forth his best impersonation of Bruce Buffer in the UFC announcer's inimitable voice and said:

“And I remember he pulled me to one side. He’s like, ‘Michael, you’re gonna have a great career. You’re something special’.” Bisping laughed and added, “I apologize, Bruce. But no, Bruce always said something nice.”

Furthermore, Michael Bisping briefly recalled a story from his stint on The Ultimate Fighter.

Harking back to an incident between himself and fellow TUF contestant Josh Haynes, 'The Count' noted that Haynes told him that "he was full of sh**" while Bisping was narrating one of his many stories. Michael Bisping recalled firing back at Josh Haynes by asserting that he shouldn't accuse 'The Count' of being a liar just because Haynes' life is boring and uneventful.

Bisping did note, however, that he does exaggerate his stories sometimes. He then jestingly referenced Mark Twain's adage that one should "never let the truth get in the way of a good story."

Michael Bisping retired from MMA, whereas Bruce Buffer continues working as a UFC announcer

Brendan Fitzgerald (left); Michael Bisping (right)

Michael Bisping announced his retirement from the sport of MMA on May 28th, 2018. 'The Count' currently works as a UFC commentator and MMA analyst.

Pleased to announce I’m signing a new 4 year contract with the ufc to continue my role as commentator. Beyond grateful for this role. Big thanks to @danawhite I really am obsessed with this sport and calling fights for the biggest fight promotion in history is a real honor for me — michael (@bisping) August 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Bruce Buffer continues to work as a UFC announcer to this day. Buffer recently earned the distinction of having completed 25 years as a UFC announcer.

Here is my 25th Anniversary jacket for UFC 258 from my tailors @mykingandbay with an incredible custom lining. The lining is a graphic story of me wearing my signature Raw Silk Jacquard Smoking Jackets at UFC Events globally. #BUFFLIFE 😎 https://t.co/DCKLF6NkZH — Bruce Buffer (@brucebuffer) February 14, 2021

Edited by Utathya Ghosh