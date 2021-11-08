Watch: Michael Buffer delivers a pregame speech for Tennessee Titans vs. LA Rams; ball kicked off before the announcer could finish

Michael Buffer didn't exactly have a perfect day at the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL game. The game began while Buffer was in the midst of delivering his signature pre-match announcement.

Watch the hilarious incident below:

Korked Bats @korkedbats They started rumbling before Michael Buffer’s request to get ready for it They started rumbling before Michael Buffer’s request to get ready for it https://t.co/mkJJ77reho

Michael Buffer is an American ring announcer who typically works at boxing events. He is known for his trademark catchphrase, "Let's get ready to rumble!"

Michael Buffer is also the half-brother of legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer.

The two brothers were reunited when Michael Buffer was contacted by his birth father, who then introduced him to his long-lost family member. Bruce Buffer described the story in an interview with Caroline Pearce of BT Sport.

He said:

"... I asked my dad, I said, 'Dad, people are coming up to me, making phone calls for getting to know who this guy [Michael Buffer] is. And [he said], I think that's your brother... just like that!"

Watch the full interview below:

Michael Buffer explains why he uses his famous catchphrase; says it's a tribute to the great Muhammad Ali

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports in 2018, Michael Buffer revealed the inspiration behind his signature catchphrase. The 77-year-old ring announcer stated that the phrase was born when he was introducing the legendary Muhammad Ali.

He said:

"I wanted a hook to get the fans into knowing who the main event fighters are. The stars of the show. The Great Muhammad Ali used to say, 'I'm so pretty! I'm ready to rumble! Rumble, young man, rumble!'... And I kind of refined that to 'Let's get ready to rumble.'... Through the years, it became the call to arms... It’s been a great way to let people know... that you’re going to see the main event.”

Watch Michael Buffer talk about the origin of his signature catchphrase below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh