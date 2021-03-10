Watch: Michael Chandler recreates viral TikTok meme as he chugs down Dustin Poirier's chili sauce

Michael Chandler recreated a viral TikTok meme as he chugged down Dustin Poirier's chili sauce on Instagram. Chandler sang along to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" while cruising down a pathway like viral TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, aka Doggface208.

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler currently holds the No. 4 spot in the UFC lightweight rankings. Chandler spectacularly made his UFC debut in January 2021, securing a first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257.

Chandler, who has previously expressed interest in fighting the No. 1-ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier, has taken to Instagram to put forth his version of the aforementioned viral TikTok meme.

Fans can check out Chandler's Instagram post and Nathan Apodaca's video (reposted on YouTube) embedded below.

On what was supposed to be just another day at the office in 2020, Nathan Apodaca, aka Doggface208, a warehouse worker from Idaho, was on his way to work when his car battery died down. Apodaca had to work regardless, so he decided to use his skateboard for cruising down the highway and getting to his workplace.

While skateboarding on the road, Apodaca filmed a TikTok video that featured him singing along to Fleetwood Mac's song "Dreams". Apodaca's expressions while skateboarding down the highway, sipping on cranberry juice, in addition to his expressions, resulted in his video going viral on TikTok and subsequently other social media platforms.

The video's popularity has also led to it being used in a myriad of internet memes. Nathan Apodaca became a social media sensation, so much so that even Fleetwood Mac co-founder and drummer Mick Fleetwood himself recreated the viral TikTok video and posted it online.

Currently, Apodaca is an internet personality and continues working in the social media and entertainment industry, among other business pursuits. He is known for being connected to his humble beginnings and has suggested that he still does what he likes and what he wants, rather than limit himself and his artistic creativity.

On that note, UFC sensation Michael Chandler's version of Nathan Apodaca's viral TikTok video has received widespread praise from the MMA community.

Michael Chandler has been praised for his acting skills while chugging Dustin Poirier’s chili sauce

Nathan Apodaca

Nathan Apodaca has been praised for his acting skills and expressiveness, and so has Michael Chandler.

In the Instagram video posted by Chandler, he’s seen chugging down Poirier’s Louisiana Style Cajun hot sauce, Dustin Poirier’s brand, while driving a miniature version of a Bentley.

Presently, the belief is that Michael Chandler could fight Justin Gaethje, whereas Dustin Poirier is likely to fight Conor McGregor in their trilogy matchup next.

Would you like to see Michael Chandler fight Dustin Poirier? What are your views on Chandler’s version of the Nathan Apodaca TikTok video? Sound off in the comments.