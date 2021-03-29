Watch: Michael Chandler shares motivational video ahead of UFC 262 showdown with Charles Oliveira

Michael Chandler has shared a motivational video ahead of his UFC 262 showdown with Charles Oliveira.

Chandler used a Voiceover (VO) clip, taken from a motivational speech by Jocko Willink, in a video of him (Chandler) working hard in the training room.

Former Bellator lightweight champion and new UFC sensation Michael Chandler took to his official Instagram account and posted a video clip of him training. The video clip included Jocko Willink’s uplifting message and accompanied a statement that read as follows:

“We are all looking for that thing that will “turn on” the motivation. Engage the desire. Activate the passion. Motivation is an inside job and it always goes back to “WHY” you do what you do. “WHY” you are pursuing these things. “WHY” you have the desire. It’s one thing to have a desire, it’s another thing to know “WHY” you have that desire.”

“mo·ti·vate •/ˈmōdəˌvāt • verb • provide (someone) with a motive for doing something. Your WHAT has to be tied to a WHY in order to have lasting success in whatever vocation you choose. My man @jockowillink provides an amazing perspective here. Keep grinding. Find that WHY. Hitch it to a star and work like crazy to attain it so you leave nothing to chance. Ponder on that this beautiful #sunday. See you at the top! #UFC #mma #ufc260 #ufc262 #motivation #jockowillink #jocko #jockopodcast #ironmichael.”

John Gretton Willink, better known as Jocko Willink, is a popular podcaster and author. Willink, a respected American military veteran, has served as a Navy SEAL and is renowned for his training techniques and motivational teachings.

On that note, Michael Chandler’s Instagram post, inspired by a motivational speech made by Jocko Willink, explains why it’s incredibly important to understand why we do what we do. The ‘why’ in this equation motivates us to do ‘what’ we do.

Furthermore, Michael Chandler also reiterated that one ought to keep grinding and working hard to reach the top.

Michael Chandler fights Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 262

Dan Hooker (left); Michael Chandler (right)

Michael Chandler’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257 (January 2021). This was Chandler’s debut fight in the UFC and one that witnessed him rise to superstardom as the company’s new breakout star.

The veteran MMA fighter’s next opponent is Charles Oliveira, whose most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256 (December 2020). Michael Chandler is scheduled to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 262 on May 15th, 2021.