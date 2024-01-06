WATCH: Middleweight MMA king Reinier de Ridder shows he can decapitate people in KO win over Gilberto Galvao

Reigning ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder may be known to be submission specialist because of his top-level judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills.

But, he has made it known that he is not just a one-trick pony, as he showed in the recent video reposted by ONE Championship on Instagram. The promotion posted the highlights of de Ridder’s fight with Gilberto Galvao in June 2019 at ONE: Legendary Quest.

They captioned the video with:

“Reinier de Ridder is DANGEROUS 🔥 'The Dutch Knight' is ready to defend the ONE Middleweight MMA World Championship against Anatoly Malykhin in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar 🇶🇦 Who’s your pick? @deriddermma @mediacityqa @visitqatar”

As seen on the video, ‘The Dutch Knight’ pounced on Galvao in the opening rounds with his superior grappling skills to score multiple takedowns and go for submissions. However, Galvao survived the relentless attack from de Ridder and managed to see the second round of their middleweight match.

With the confidence of knowing that he could put his Brazilian foe on his back, de Ridder once again imposed his grappling prowess, but this time when he got a hold of Galvao’s head, he mixed things up by throwing lethal knee strikes to his head, which eventually slept the Brazilian brawler.

Reinier de Ridder ready to defend ONE middleweight world title against rival Anatoly Malykhin

The Combat Brothers-affiliated athlete suffered his first defeat of his MMA career in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5 when Anatoly Malykhin went down a weight class to challenge for the ONE light heavyweight MMA world title. De Ridder sustained a brutal first-round knockout at the hands of the Russian mauler.

15 months later, the 33-year-old Dutch star will once again face ‘Sladkiy', but this time, it will be in the middleweight division to try and avenge his defeat to him.

De Ridder wants to take advantage of the massive weight cut from Malykhin to even their head-to-head matchup and remain the king of the middleweight MMA division.