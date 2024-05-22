WATCH: Mikey Musumeci’s path to avenge his disappointing defeat to old tormentor Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has dominated the competition in the world's largest martial arts organization by sweeping all six of his victories since making his debut in 2022.

These wins by Musumeci not only consist of flyweight wins and successful world title defenses but also include catchweight battles with other submission grapplers.

Despite these victories, he is raring to get one back against a particular man who handed him a shocking defeat in 2021: Gabriel Sousa. The 27-year-old BJJ savant's journey to redemption was narrated by ONE Championship in a recent Instagram post with video captions:

"It's been nearly 4 years since Mikey Musumeci last lost a fight. He's gone on to win 14 straight since then. Despite his dominance and numerous accolades, his last loss against Gabriel Sousa still eats at him. Now on a quest for redemption, "Darth Rigatoni" has a chance to rewrite history when he steps up to bantamweight to face the last man to defeat him."

After years of waiting, 'Darth Rigatoni' will have the opportunity to avenge that loss to his Brazilian rival on June 7 at ONE 167, as they are booked to meet in a bantamweight submission grappling contest inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mikey Musumeci to challenge Kade Ruotolo for ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE 168: Denver

After he takes on Sousa on June 7, Musumeci will dare to become a two-division world champion as he jumps up two weight divisions to challenge the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo for his crown on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena.

Fighting bigger and heavier opponents is not new for the Evolve MMA representative since he already fought Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission match and forced a tap out of the Japanese legend.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.