Watch: Mikey Musumeci shows how to smoothly take an opponent's back

ONE Championship's resident jiu-jitsu genius Mikey Musumeci is one of the slickest, most inventive ground specialists active today.

There used to be a time when a transition to back control from a knee cut pass couldn't be done in one move. But for Musumeci, that's one of his favorite passes that he may have invented himself.

The 26-year old grappling savant showcased this amazing pass in his ONE debut against Japanese grappling legend Masakazu Imanari. It was so swift and sneaky that we had to rewind the footage to understand how it even happened.

Watch the slick back-take here:

Musumeci has since uploaded a short instructional breakdown video of the pass on his Instagram. 'Darth Rigatoni' moved as if he's done the pass a thousand times in the gym, which is truly what you should do to pull it off in a real-life match.

Here's the knee-cut-to-backtake transition, as broken down by Musumeci:

Mikey Musumeci vs. Masakazu Imanari play-by-play

At ONE 156 earlier this year, Mikey Musumeci made his much-awaited ONE debut against Japanese grappling legend Masakazu 'Ashikan Judan' Imanari.

In perhaps the best debut for a grappler in any organization, Musumeci showed the world that the legend's days are done. The new era of jiu-jitsu has arrived and it's on the back of Musumeci.

The match was set to be a 12-minute bout with no points system. The only way to win was either via submission or by having the most legitimate submission attempts by the end of the bout.

In a classic clash that showcased the highest level of jiu-jitsu, Musumeci and Imanari opened the bout by attacking each other's legs right away. Imanari went for his trademark footlock and held on to it for a while, giving Musumeci some major concerns.

After a wild scramble, Musumeci found himself in mount position, but Imanari shrimped his way to half-guard bottom.

From there, Mikey Musumeci tried to pass the half-guard by a classic knee-cut pass, but then changed direction and took Imanari's back instead. Imanari defended as well as he could, but Musumeci trapped one of his arms with his legs.

The Japanese legend was pretty much done for at this point. The rear-naked choke was quite automatic as Imanari had no choice but to tap.

Watch the full fight highlights here:

