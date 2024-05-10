WATCH: Mikey Musumeci taps out legend Shinya Aoki with the Japanese fighter's own move

No one can deny that ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is among the world's elite when it comes to the sport and proved it at the expense of a legend.

In his most recent contest inside the Circle, 'Darth Rigatoni' matched up with former ONE lightweight MMA world titlist Shinya Aoki in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15 in an openweight submission grappling bout.

It was the age-old classic of the new breed taking notes from the old guard as Musumeci worked his way to locking in the Japanese icon's vaunted 'Aoki Lock' on the move's creator in just over three minutes, which ONE Championship posted on Instagram.

The New Jersey native made a point to credit Aoki for all that he has done for the sport in the post-event interview:

"This is one of my biggest wins, I would say, for the fact that I did one of my favorite positions in modern jiu-jitsu, the Aoki Lock, on Shinya, the creator of the position. [It's] a position that I used when I competed in the gi and won many world titles is the straight foot lock. And a variation of the straight foot lock is the Aoki Lock."

Mikey Musumeci seeking his revenge at ONE 167

The 27-year-old's next bout will see him make his bantamweight submission grappling debut against rival Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167 on June 7.

To date, Sousa was the last man to deal a submission loss to Musumeci, and 'Darth Rigatoni' would love nothing more than to avenge that loss in a similar fashion inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.