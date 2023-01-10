WATCH: MMA Fighter helps put his opponent's mouthpiece back in before destroying him with ground and pound

MMA might just be a gentleman's game as a recently surfaced video proves how courteous fighters can be while in the middle of a war in the octagon.

In a video posted by @RedCorner_MMA on Twitter, the two fighters can be seen going at it in the octagon when the one with the top control position notices his opponent's mouthpiece has fallen out.

He then very politely reaches out to grab it and puts it back in his opponent's mouth and immediately resumes barraging his opponent with brutal strikes. The video is aptly captioned:

"Gave his opponent’s mouthpiece back just to beat the sh*t out of him."

Watch the video below:

Red Corner MMA @RedCorner_MMA Gave his opponent’s mouthpiece back just to beat the sh*t out of him 🤣 Gave his opponent’s mouthpiece back just to beat the sh*t out of him 🤣 https://t.co/HWOQv5OnpE

The video certainly seems to have impressed UFC No.14-ranked middleweight Chris Curtis, who commented about fighters not being "savages" in real life, saying:

"We mY be violent but we are not savages."

Read the tweet below:

While mixed martial arts is definitely known for being violent, it is not uncommon for fans of the sport to see fighters show their benevolent side before, during or after their bouts. Showing respect goes a long way in the world of MMA and in many cases, decides how popular a fighter will be among fans.

Sean O'Malley questions what effect Jake Paul could have on Nate Diaz's legacy in MMA

Sean O'Malley recently discussed whether Jake Paul beating Nate Diaz in a boxing match or a mixed martial arts bout would affect the younger Diaz sibling's status among fans.

Jake Paul recently announced that he has signed a multi-fight deal with the PFL and will be actively competing in the sport. The 25-year-old also revealed that he will be competing in the 'Super-Fight' division. During the same announcement, 'The Problem Child' also called out the Stockton slugger for a two-fight deal, a boxing match and an MMA fight six-months apart.

Check out the post below:

Speaking on a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley referenced Paul's win against Anderson Silva and claimed:

"Would that f**king ruin Nate Diaz's legacy? It didn't ruin Anderson Silva's... He never gets dropped ever and then Jake Paul knocks him out. Boxing's different with those wraps and it's just a different sport... Nate would probably choke him if I had to guess... If Nate beat him in boxing, they wouldn't fight in MMA... Does it happen? I don't think Jake and Nate happens."

Watch the full episode below:

