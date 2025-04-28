  • home icon
  • WATCH: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson breaks down Masaaki Noiri’s mastery of the void in KO of Tawanchai

By Vince Richards
Modified Apr 28, 2025 13:40 GMT
Masaaki Noiri takes on Tawanchai at ONE 172, Demetrious Johnson (circle inset). [Photos from ONE Championship]
Masaaki Noiri's stunning technical knockout finish at ONE 172 is now part of martial arts lore, and Demetrious Johnson couldn't help but be in awe of that sublime finish.

The MMA legend broke down Noiri's iconic stoppage of Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title in his latest video on his YouTube channel.

Johnson, who retired as the ONE flyweight MMA world champion, said Noiri perfectly executed his offense within the void -- the term he used to describe the space between fighters -- to knock the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion out.

Noiri, a two-division K-1 Kickboxing champion, was seen as a massive underdog heading into the fight against Tawanchai at ONE 172 in Japan.

Despite the public's perception of the fight, Noiri brought out the big guns in his duel against Tawanchai in front of the capacity crowd inside the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Noiri was a genius at reading and breaking Tawanchai's rhythm. He found the perfect opening midway through the third round when he clocked the Thai megastar with a textbook left hook for the shocking knockdown.

Sensing Tawanchai was off his rocker, Noiri pressed his offense and unloaded a barrage of punches, forcing the referee to stop the match 1:55 into the third.

Noiri is now headed into a world title unification match against reigning divisional king Superbon for the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Watch Johnson's full breakdown of Noiri's victory below:

Muay Thai legend Buakaw says he was impressed with Masaaki Noiri's unyielding focus against Tawanchai

Demetrious Johnson wasn't the only martial arts legend to take notice of Masaaki Noiri's stunning victory at ONE 172.

Buakaw, who's often considered one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time, said Noiri showed an impeccable determination during his ONE 172 duel against Tawanchai.

In his YouTube channel, Buakaw said:

"When Noiri walked out, he looked all focused, really confident."
Vince Richards

Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines.

