WATCH: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson is hyped up after Fabricio Andrade’s clinical KO of Kwon Won Il at ONE 170

Demetrious Johnson had every reason to feel exhilarated after watching Fabricio Andrade’s lightning-fast dismantling of Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 on Friday, January 24.

At ringside in the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Mighty Mouse' was on hand to witness Andrade successfully defend his ONE bantamweight MMA world championship in a rematch against his South Korean rival.

As Andrade exited the Circle, Johnson was one of the first to greet him, with their interaction captured in a video that quickly gained attention:

It’s easy to see why the now-retired former ONE flyweight MMA world champion was so impressed. The result of the fight mirrored their first encounter almost three years ago — a devastating liver shot that sent Kwon to the mat in pain. This time, however, Andrade made quick work of his opponent, finishing the job in even less time.

Right off the bat, 'Wonder Boy' focused on the body kick that had ended their previous encounter. However, Kwon came in prepared, responding with counterpunches that challenged Andrade’s offense.

As Kwon retaliated with a hook after blocking a kick, the Brazilian smoothly evaded it and landed a perfectly timed left to the liver. The strike sealed the deal in just 42 seconds of the opening salvo.

With this dominant victory, Andrade moved to 10-2, securing his eighth career stoppage win. His impressive performance earned him a $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Demetrious Johnson trains with Rodtang in Thailand

Demetrious Johnson’s trip to Thailand wasn’t solely for ONE 170. He also took the opportunity to visit Looksaikongdin Gym, where he trained alongside Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two exchanged techniques and sparred in a training session that was filmed and shared with fans, showcasing their mutual respect and elite skills.

Watch the clip below:

