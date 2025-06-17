WATCH: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson taps out social media star KSI multiple times in under a minute

Even in retirement, Demetrious Johnson continued to prove that class is permanent.

The MMA legend shared the mats with Internet personality KSI, real-life Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, and British MMA star Michael "Venom" Page in London.

KSI may have dabbled in the recent wave of celebrity boxing matches, but he was no match for the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

Johnson shared a snippet of his Mighty Journeys episode on Instagram and showed how he barely broke a sweat locking in holds and submitting KSI multiple times in less than a minute.

"Had the pleasure of training with @ksi & @michaelvenompage in London. JIU JITSU IS KING! 😂," posted Demetrious Johnson.

Since retiring from the sport in September 2024, Johnson has been helping fighters share their stories while traveling the world to train and talk with different athletes across the various spectrums of combat sports.

Johnson is undoubtedly one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, and his demonstration against KSI was just the tip of his martial arts iceberg.

'Mighty Mouse' is the only fighter in MMA history to have captured gold in both ONE Championship and the UFC.

Johnson defended the UFC flyweight world title a record 11 straight times before making his ONE Championship debut in 2019.

In October 2019, Johnson won the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix title when he outworked Danny Kingad at ONE: Century Part I in Tokyo.

Johnson then won the ONE flyweight MMA world title when he knocked out Adriaon Moraes in their world title rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1 in Singapore.

The Washington native had the final match of his career at ONE when he dominated Moraes in their trilogy fight to retain the flyweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver.

Demetrious Johnson says he's at peace with his MMA retirement

While some fans may clamor for his return, Demetrious Johnson completely shut down the idea of a possible comeback to MMA.

Johnson already has an untarnished legacy in the sport, and he told MMA Fighting that he's already enjoying life outside the cage.

He said:

"Travel the world and talk to so many different athletes. And not just athletes, but just amazing people. I’d rather focus on that than coming back and fighting. For what?"

