WATCH: Muay Thai icon Nong-O Hama takes bones, souls, and dreams in nasty collection of KOs in ONE Championship

Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama is the perfect example of how hard work and perseverance can propel a fighter to legendary status. While being a consistent winner is also important, having highlight-reel finishes certainly helps.

Since his ONE Championship debut in April 2018, Nong-O has posted 11 wins, with four coming via knockout plus an unforgettable TKO of Liam Harrison in August 2022.

Ahead of his 15th bout in the promotion, ONE shared all five of his finishes on their official Instagram account, which can be seen here:

Already a revered fighter among his peers even before his ONE debut, he reached new heights of popularity in the world's largest martial arts promotion.

The Evolve MMA product started his tenure on a 10-fight winning streak, highlighted by winning the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in February 2019. He defended the gold seven times, with all five of his aforementioned finishes happening in world title defenses.

However, Father Time has not been kind to the 38-year-old Thai hero in recent outings. He has dropped three of his last five fights, earmarked by losing the 145-pound Muay Thai crown to Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023 via knockout.

Nong-O dropping to flyweight for next ONE bout

Nong-O has kept a positive demeanor despite his recent struggles inside the circle, which is why he plans to test his skills in ONE's ever-stacked flyweight Muay Thai division at ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7.

Happening inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the former bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin will be welcomed to the 135-pound Muay Thai ranks by two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

