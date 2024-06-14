WATCH: Multi-time Muay Thai champ Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat shows young phenom Johan Ghazali the art of leg kicks

Decorated Muay Thai world champion Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat has a wealth of experience and he needed every bit of it to come out victorious at ONE 167 last June 7.

'No. 1' had a tough task then as he shared the Circle with rising star Johan Ghazali, who was 18 years younger than the 35-year-old from Vietnam and was on a five-fight winning streak with four of them coming by way of a finish.

'Jojo' repeatedly tried to entice Nguyen into an all-out striking war where his lightning-fast attacks might end up with Ghazali landing the knockout blow, but Nguyen played it smart and instead attacked the youngster's legs.

ONE Championship shared Nguyen's masterful approach via Instagram which can be seen below:

This game plan appeared to have frustrated Ghazali as he was unable to land much of his offense while Nguyen was able to leverage it into him coming away with a unanimous decision victory.

Nguyen's performance led to him claiming his third victory under ONE Championship, bouncing back from his knockout loss to Denis Puric last December 2023.

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat reveals motivations for fighting Johan Ghazali

When the fight was announced, many were concerned that he would fall victim to Ghazali's awesome one-shot power, but Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat later revealed that it was a fight that he had wanted.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, the Ho Chi Minh City Muay Team product said:

"Yes, right now me and Johan we aren't the same, you know. I'm old, and he's got the power. He's very young. My power is not the same as Johan. But yeah, I wanted to fight Johan because I wanted a fight with a big name."

Fans in the United States and Canada can rewatch the entirety of ONE 167 via Prime Video.