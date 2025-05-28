WATCH: Nabil Anane, Jonathan Haggerty, Superlek headline some of ONE Championship's most jaw-dropping first-round finishes

A hundred different things can measure a combat sports athlete's dominance, though the most obvious is a first-round finish. In ONE Championship's recent history, there are a handful of fighters and moments that stand out.

Ad

The world's largest martial arts promotion put together a lengthy compilation of such instances and posted it on their official YouTube channel. The compilation features ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Check out the entire video below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Anane, Haggerty, and 'The Kicking Machine' have made themselves household names in their respective weight classes and martial arts discipline. As a whole, the trio holds a combined record of 31 wins with 11 knockouts in ONE.

21-year-old Anane is the youngest of the group, and ONE fans have high hopes for his future in the promotion after he notched seven straight triumphs since his June 2023 promotional debut knockout defeat to Superlek.

Meanwhile, 'The General' and Superlek are already superstars in their own right. Haggerty's most iconic win in the promotion happened in April 2023 when he took the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship from the great Nong-O Hama.

Ad

As for the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative, he holds show-stopping wins over former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Haggerty.

Nabil Anane is loving his life as a ONE Championship athlete

Nabil Anane has grown into his own as a ONE Championship athlete over the past two years. Despite his hardships, the Thai-Algerian standout loves where he is at in his combat sports career.

Ad

The talented 6-foot-4 striking machine recently told Nickynachat during an interview:

"This experience [fighting in ONE Championship] has been great. It's really fun, brother. I can't describe it any other way, like just fun."

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.