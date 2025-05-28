WATCH: Nabil Anane, Jonathan Haggerty, Superlek headline some of ONE Championship's most jaw-dropping first-round finishes

A hundred different things can measure a combat sports athlete's dominance, though the most obvious is a first-round finish. In ONE Championship's recent history, there are a handful of fighters and moments that stand out.
The world's largest martial arts promotion put together a lengthy compilation of such instances and posted it on their official YouTube channel. The compilation features ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.
Check out the entire video below:
Anane, Haggerty, and 'The Kicking Machine' have made themselves household names in their respective weight classes and martial arts discipline. As a whole, the trio holds a combined record of 31 wins with 11 knockouts in ONE.
21-year-old Anane is the youngest of the group, and ONE fans have high hopes for his future in the promotion after he notched seven straight triumphs since his June 2023 promotional debut knockout defeat to Superlek.
Meanwhile, 'The General' and Superlek are already superstars in their own right. Haggerty's most iconic win in the promotion happened in April 2023 when he took the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship from the great Nong-O Hama.
As for the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative, he holds show-stopping wins over former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Haggerty.
Nabil Anane is loving his life as a ONE Championship athlete
Nabil Anane has grown into his own as a ONE Championship athlete over the past two years. Despite his hardships, the Thai-Algerian standout loves where he is at in his combat sports career.
The talented 6-foot-4 striking machine recently told Nickynachat during an interview:
"This experience [fighting in ONE Championship] has been great. It's really fun, brother. I can't describe it any other way, like just fun."
Watch the entire interview below: