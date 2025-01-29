WATCH: Nabil Anane and Nico Carrillo share their utmost respect in poignant meeting backstage at ONE 170

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai stars Nabil Anane and Nico Carrillo showcased the true meaning of sportsmanship when they met in the locker room following their vicious war at ONE 170 last Friday, Jan. 24.

In a video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion on Instagram, 'King of the North' went up to Anane and congratulated the Thai-Algerian standout after winning 26 pounds of interim bantamweight Muay Thai gold via TKO.

Check out their interaction below:

The camaraderie between ONE fighters is nothing new to longtime fans of the promotion, as it shows that whatever bad blood they had is purely competitive.

Carrillo's shocking defeat to the Team Mehdi Zatout representative ended his four-fight winning streak under the ONE banner, while Anane improved his own winning streak to six.

Anane will now face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a unification bout at ONE 172 on March 23 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

This will serve as the rematch of their June 2023 encounter, where 'The Kicking Machine' handed the towering youngster a knockout loss in his promotional debut.

The full replay of ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane ecstatic to win first ONE world championship

Nabil Anane let loose his emotions during the post-fight interview with ONE fighter-turned-commentator Mitch Chilson, and that elation reached new heights during the post-event press conference.

The 20-year-old spoke about his win, saying:

"At first, I was very, very excited, and I haven't felt this excited since I was a very young boy. And I feel like I went back and became a young boy again for this fight. But whatever happens, I know that I have to dedicate a hundred percent to this fight."

Watch the entire press conference below.

