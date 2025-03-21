WATCH: Nabil Anane's thirst for revenge tops all the storylines in his brewing rivalry with Superlek ahead of ONE 172

Nabil Anane isn't just aiming for undisputed divisional supremacy at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23 —he's also out for redemption against the man who dealt him the most painful defeat of his promising career.

The ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will get to run it back with the division's king and two-sport world titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a much-awaited unification showdown, happening live at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Watch the build-up to the matchup below:

It has been nearly two years since the Thai-Algerian prodigy last shared the ring with Superlek, and their previous encounter didn't go in his favor.

Despite entering ONE Championship as a highly touted prospect from the regional circuit, Anane faced a baptism by fire in his promotional debut in June 2023. Standing across from him was none other than Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

In a non-title flyweight Muay Thai matchup, Anane was given a harsh lesson in the levels of Superlek's striking game. Despite his towering 6-foot-4 frame, he struggled to impose his reach against his seasoned counterpart, who systematically dismantled him with a barrage of punishing low kicks.

The bout didn't last long, as Superlek sealed the win emphatically, flooring Anane with a devastating body shot to claim victory in the opening round.

That heartbreaking defeat could have sent Anane to obscurity, but he refused to let it define him. Instead, he rebounded by stringing together six consecutive wins to reassert his place among the elite.

His breakthrough moment arrived this past January when he shocked Nico Carrillo with a first-round stoppage to capture the interim crown, earning himself a rematch with Superlek.

Nabil Anane claims he's "not the same" fighter who lost to Superlek

Despite his resurgence, many still doubt Nabil Anane's chances of leveling the score against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172. However, the 20-year-old sees it differently. In a previous interview with ONE, he said:

"In this fight, I'll prove that I'm not the same anymore."

ONE 172 will air live worldwide this weekend via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

