WATCH: Nate Diaz attempts illegal choke hold on Jake Paul in boxing match till referee intervenes

Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz attempted an illegal choke hold on Jake Paul toward the end of their highly anticipated fight.

Diaz made his pro-boxing debut last night against social media sensation turned-boxer Jake Paul. As was expected going into the fight, 'The Problem Child' looked like the better boxer, however, the former UFC superstar's resilience and his ability to come forward despite taking damage seemed to have caused a little bit of a problem for Paul.

Moreover, there were two notable instances during the fight. First, when Paul continued his streak of knocking down every opponent he's fought so far when he dropped Diaz in the fifth round and second when the former UFC superstar hilariously attempted a standing guillotine choke in the final round of their fight.

Interestingly, Nate Diaz continued to try and pull off a standing guillotine until the referee jumped in and pulled the 38-year-old off Paul as the crowd erupted with laughter. Take a look at the video below:

Hollywood Huego @ScottHuego



Legend!



#PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/shmNYVnTEe Nate Diaz put Jake Paul in the guillotine then threw his hands up.Legend!

At the end of a 10-round scrap, Jake Paul managed to secure a unanimous decision victory and extend his pro-boxing record to 7-1.

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul: Fans react to former UFC superstar's guillotine attempt

Nate Diaz attempting to put Jake Paul in a standing guillotine choke has got the fans talking all over the internet. Many fans claimed that this was a representation of what would happen if Diaz and Paul decided to fight in MMA. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Nate was just in there having a blast and getting paid"

"He will definitely put Jake to sleep in the cage!!"

"If they fight in MMA, I don't see Jake lasting 2 rounds."

"Shows how quick the 'fight' could've been over if Nate wanted the fight to be over"

"I got him in a leg lock round 1 and guillotine round 9"

"Even though he lost Nate looked like he had a blast in there lol"

Fan reactions

Catch the live action of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Main Card live now