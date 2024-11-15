WATCH: New heavyweight MMA king 'Reug Reug' quickly gets a challenge from Rodtang in laidback staredown session backstage

A wholesome moment between former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and new ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane was witnessed during the post-event conference at ONE 169 last Friday evening.

Rodtang and Kane were featured at the top billing of the loaded card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and the world's largest martial arts organization posted the face-off between the two.

They wrote the short clip's caption with:

"Dynamic duo @rodtang_jimungnon @reugreug"

'The Iron Man' broke the face off because he couldn't handle the intensity from 'Reug Reug's' eyes, much to the delight of the media members present inside the conference room. Kane also gave Rodtang a brotherly hug after that laidback moment.

Both of them performed well against their respective opponents during the card, as Rodtang received the unanimous decision nod from the judges against Jacob Smith.

Meanwhile, Kane dealt Anatoly Malykhin his first professional defeat, a split decision loss, to become the newest MMA king of the weight class.

Oumar Kane says that his hard training prepared him to beat Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169

Even before he got his hands on 'Sladkiy' in the main event of ONE 169, the Senegalese MMA star was very confident about his chances of beating Malykhin because of his rigid preparation.

The Black Panther Sports and Tripl3 MMA-affiliated athlete shared this during his post-event interview with the media, as he revealed:

"People who are saying that actually, they don't really know me. I trained six months really hard for this, and I knew that I was going to beat him."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from the ONE 169 card via the free event replay.

