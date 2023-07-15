WATCH: Newly-crowned flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja receives key to American Top Team gym 

Alexandre Pantoja's stunning title win at UFC 290 has been rewarded after the American Top Team (ATT) gym gifted him a key.

The Brazilian faced off against Brandon Moreno in what was unofficially a trilogy bout. The pair had previously faced off twice, once in an exhibition bout in 2016 and again in 2018 under the UFC banner. 'The Cannibal' was victorious on both occasions and extended his win-streak over 'The Assassin Baby' to three at UFC 290 to win the men's flyweight title.

Moreno and Pantoja earned a deserved Fight of the Night bonus for their five-round war, which saw both men shine throughout. The pair demonstrated their high-level striking and ground game, which the Brazilian managed to edge out via split decision on the scorecards.

Following his victory, the Brazilian took to Twitter to show off a gift ATT handed him. It was a card that meant he now had access to the gym 24/7. Alexandre Pantoja expressed his delight about the key and referred to it as being given a key to "the town." He said:

"I recieved the key of the gym. One of the best gifts I've recieved in my life. It's 24/7 I can come to the gym. It's like my town and I've recieved the key of the town. I'm so happy for that."

Alexandre Pantoja opens up about relationship with estranged father

Once Alexandre Pantoja had the men's flyweight title around his waist, he spoke with Joe Rogan in the octagon and began sounding off a list of people he'd like to thank. After a touching speech about his mother raising him, the Brazilian said he hoped his Dad would be proud.

Pantoja later clarified his comments during an appearance on The MMA Hour earlier this week. The 33-year-old detailed the heartbreaking and strenuous relationship he has with his father and admitted he was even considering calling him ahead of the fight but decided against it:

"What I say in the cage is something like I just want the love of my dad, you know. I just want like feel him. In the week of the fight, I think about call to my dad and to cover all the scares because when I go to the fight, I want to make like a beautiful moment and I don't have more bad times."

Catch Alexandre Pantoja's comments here:

