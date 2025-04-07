WATCH: Nico Carrillo rediscovers his terrifying magic in brutal knockout win over Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

Nico Carrillo rediscovered his dominant form in a higher weight class, steamrolling Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4.

The iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, served as the backdrop for Carrillo's rousing featherweight Muay Thai return, where he delivered a statement performance — announcing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the division.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

Carrillo immediately drew first blood, slicing open No. 5-ranked Sittichai's forehead with a sharp elbow early in the bout. Despite the gory gash, the Thai veteran responded with grit, opening the second round with solid boxing combinations. However, that sequence only ignited the fire within the Scottish striker.

"King of the North" scored the first knockdown with an agonizing body shot. Though Sitthichai managed to get back to his feet, a hard left hook to the midsection moments later ended the contest at the 2:20 mark of round two.

It was a sensational comeback victory for Carrillo, who suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Nabil Anane for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title this past January.

This impressive performance also earned Carrillo a $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Nico Carrillo delighted to have his power back at featherweight

During the post-event interview, Nico Carrillo couldn't hide his elation, knowing that his vaunted power in his strikes remains a serious threat even at a higher weight class.

He said:

"I'm so grateful to ONE Championship [they] allowed me to come back, to right the wrong. And I'm just so happy and pleased with myself that I kept all the demons at bay, all the voices in my head that were scared, and I didn't want to feel that feeling again."

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

