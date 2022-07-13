Free full fight: Ok Rae Yoon makes ONE debut against former world titleholder Marat Gafurov

South Korea's Ok Rae Yoon made his debut in ONE Championship against former featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov. It was a challenging fight for the Korean fighter in which he was forced to overcome adversity.

ONE Championship has shared a replay of this fight on their YouTube channel:

"Before lightweight king Ok Rae Yoon rematches Singaporean-American superstar Christian Lee in the main event of ONE 160 on August 26, relive his explosive ONE debut against former featherweight king Marat Gafurov in 2021!"

Watch the fight below:

In this bout, Ok suffered in the first round, giving up back control and eating ground and pound for the majority of the round. In round two, the South Korean-born fighter was able to initially defend the takedown attempts and was able to reverse the former world champion and attempt a triangle choke submission from his back.

In round three, Ok controlled the center and pressured his opponent back against the circle. He was able to land thunderous shots on 'Cobra' to maintain control of the final round. The takedown attempts from Gafurov were either defended or reversed.

Ok Rae Yoon vs. Christian Lee 2 at ONE 160

After his win over Gafurov, Ok Rae Yoon would go on to defeat former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. Alvarez is considered one of the most exciting fighters in MMA. Ok landed better shots and even scored a knockdown against his US-born opponent which earned him a unanimous decision win.

The win over Eddie Alvarez would earn him a world title shot at lightweight in late 2021 against then-champion Christian Lee.

Ok Rae Yoon and 'The Warrior' Christian Lee had an exciting and close back-and-forth fight. It was a well-matched world championship bout in which the judges gave the decision to the South Korean challenger.

The verdict infuriated the former titleholder Lee, who demanded a rematch. The two fighters will have that rematch at ONE 160 on August 26 with the lightweight world championship on the line.

Christian Lee is still certain that he won the first fight but will need to prove himself at ONE 160. In an interview with ONE, Lee said:

“When I go back, and I play the fight between me and Ok [Rae Yoon], I still see that I won that fight. In every area, I won that fight, you know, on all the scorecards. But you know, for me, as a fighter, I'm always looking to improve. So I'm trying my best to add new skills to my game, trying to stay sharp. And really, I'm just, I'm waiting for my opponent to be ready to fight. And when that happens, then we'll be squaring off again.”

Fans are looking forward to the title rematch on August 26 as their first fight was one of the most exciting bouts of 2021.

