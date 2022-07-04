Watch: ONE Championship’s submission grappling is a treat for fans

Asian martial arts organization ONE Championship has been dabbling in submission grappling as of late and they have been changing the game to say the least.

Aside from brining the sport into mainstream consciousness, ONE is also paying its grapplers more than most organizations, giving them the appreciation they deserve.

ONE highlights and hypes its submission grappling matches just like how they would its MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai fights. This allows casual fans to understand the sport on a deeper level and appreciate its athletes even more.

Not to mention witness the awe-inspiring matches that they produce...

Though ONE Championship's foray into submission grappling is just beginning to pick up steam, they have produced some of the most exciting matches between the best athletes in the world.

ONE's grappling matches showcase the sport at its highest level and have generated excitement like no other. An interesting dynamic in ONE that's unique is its utilization of the circle or cage. The steel structure has created interesting opportunities and hurdles that weren't always present in other submission grappling organizations before.

In a recent video released by ONE, we saw some of the most exciting and heart-stopping submission grappling bouts in the organization. From teenage prodigies like the Ruotolo brothers to leglock icon Garry Tonon to Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao, ONE is now at the forefront of grappling today.

Watch the full video here:

"ONE Championship is making grappling great again" - 'Buchecha' on ONE submission grappling matches

One of the pillars of the sport, 17-time BJJ world champion and current ONE heavyweight Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, has openly talked about the difference between ONE and the rest of the organizations he's fought for in the past.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, 'Buchecha' explained his thoughts on ONE Championship in detail:

"ONE Championship is the place to be. It's making grappling great again...What made me really get out of the jiu-jitsu world is too much politics, too much drama, and too much like, everybody wants to fight, but nobody wants to make the effort. The organizations want you to fight for free, pretty much. So nobody wants to pay the athletes. We are professionals. We are fighters. So I kinda got out of the organizations out there. So being in ONE Championship, fighting MMA and being able to fight grappling, something that I love, something I've been doing my whole life, at the same place and the same cage, for me is something unbelievable. So, for me, it's kind of like a dream come true."

Watch the full interview here:

'Buchecha' has fought and won almost all the tournaments and competitions the sport has to offer, becoming the most accomplished jiu-jitsu competitor of all time. Now that he's fighting in MMA under ONE, the Brazilian legend has seen the massive difference the Asian organization is making.

