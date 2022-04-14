Watch: Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane's Senegalese wrestling running wild in ONE Championship

ONE Championship heavyweight and Senegalese wrestling superstar Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane is a wrecking ball inside the cage.

Debuting in ONE in 2019 after making a name for himself in his home country of Senegal, Kane immediately made a splash in the sport. His combination of size, power and wild attacks have made him hard to handle inside the circle.

What he lacks in technique and finesse, 'Reug Reug' makes up for in sheer aggressiveness and power. The man is like a spinning top that can't be stopped once he gets himself going. His opponents have a hard time dealing with the sheer volume of boulders coming to their faces from all angles.

In a YouTube video released by ONE Championship, we see Kane's tenure of destruction in the Asian promotion thus far.

Taking his strong background with him in Senegalese wrestling, 'Reug Reug' overwhelms his opponents with wild hooks and untoppable forward momentum. Not even the great Alain 'The Panther' Ngalani could contain the storm that is 'Reug Reug'.

Watch the highlight video here:

ONE Championship heavyweight collision between 'Reug Reug' and 'Buchecha' will take place on April 22

ONE Championship will soon treat us to a heavyweight showdown between a Senegalese wrestling icon and a jiu-jitsu living legend. Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane will face 13-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida.

Set to be part of the main card of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, this collision of modern-day titans will arguably be the toughest test for both budding MMA fighters. Though both 'Reug Reug' and 'Buchecha' have become legends in their own martial arts, they are still pretty green in the sport of MMA.

Senegalese wrestling is the African country's national martial art. It's a folk-style type of wrestling that employs a lot of clinch work and trips similar to Greco-Roman. The difference, however, is that the Senegalese version of grappling allows strikes. This will come in handy for 'Reug Reug', as jiu-jitsu, even at its highest levels, does not allow strikes.

Kane already has the advantage of being familiar with strikes as opposed to 'Buchecha', who had to go through a steep learning curve. It will be interesting to see how the Senegalese behemoth will deal with the near-impossible task of repelling the BJJ storm of 'Buchecha'.

Edited by Harvey Leonard