Watch: Paige VanZant and Britain Hart had to be separated after scuffle at BKFC Knucklemania face-off

Paige VanZant and Britain Hart had to be separated after a scuffle at the BKFC KnuckleMania face-off.

VanZant and Hart will be headlining the BKFC 16: KnuckleMania fight card that’ll take place at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, on February 5th, 2021.

It was at the event’s official weigh-in face-offs that VanZant and Hart almost came to blows with each other (*40:30 minute mark of the video) –

Paige VanZant is one of the most popular MMA personalities, having achieved great success as a crossover star in the realm of mainstream pop culture. VanZant holds a professional MMA record of eight wins and five losses.

For years, Paige VanZant was regarded by many as a bright prospect in women’s MMA. However, the 26-year-old star surprised many in the combat sports world by parting ways with the UFC in 2020.

VanZant’s most recent fight, which was also her final fight in her UFC run, was a first-round submission loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 in July 2020. Following this, it was in August 2020 that VanZant signed a multi-fight deal with BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship).

12 Gauge’s transition from the sport of MMA to the sport of bare-knuckle boxing has elicited mixed reactions from the vast majority of fans and experts. On one hand, Paige VanZant’s critics claim that she doesn’t possess the striking skills required to succeed in bare-knuckle boxing.

On the other hand, VanZant’s supporters cite the creative and aggressive striking style that she displayed through the course of her MMA career. They believe that VanZant is more than capable of ascending to the top in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing.

The BKFC 16: KnuckleMania weigh-in face-off ceremony witnessed Paige VanZant, and Britain Hart get into a scuffle with each other. Needless to say, the excitement surrounding this fight, and VanZant’s BKFC debut, has now reached a crescendo.

Britain Hart approached Paige VanZant for their face-off but seemingly got too close to her face. VanZant then choked Hart and shoved the latter’s face away.

Paige VanZant jested about the tense face-off on social media

Paige VanZant (left); Britain Hart (right)

Paige VanZant has time and again been lauded for her optimistic attitude and friendly demeanor. Keeping in line with the same, VanZant has now taken to her Instagram account and jested that she briefly forgot which sport she’s in.

This is believed to be a reference to VanZant choking Hart. While chokeholds are permitted in the sport of MMA, they’re prohibited in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing.

Regardless, the two fighters were separated after Paige VanZant shoved Britain Hart. This was then followed by VanZant and Hart engaging in trash talk against each other. BKFC president David Feldman and the security personnel stood sentinel and ensured that VanZant and Hart don’t get into a scuffle again.