Watch: Referee ignores boxer Lewis Ritson's father throwing the towel and allows him to take a beating

Jeremias Ponce defeated Lewis Ritson in the 10th round of their boxing match via TKO. Ponce, who was a betting underdog, dominated the entire bout before finishing the hometown fighter.

The fight ended on a controversial note when, in the 10th round, Ritson's corner threw in the towel multiple times, asking the referee to stop the fight. But referee Steve Gray ignored this, letting the fight continue longer than it should have.

Ritson was knocked down by a body shot in the 10th round. Upon seeing this, the 27-year-old's father threw in the towel, but the referee paid no heed. Later, Ritson was dropped two more times, giving the referee no option but to stop the fight.

You can watch a video of the moment below:

The fight between Lewis Ritson and Jeremias Ponce was being considered a potential title eliminator for the 140-pound title.

With a dominant win, 24-year-old Ponce now has a chance to fight Josh Taylor, the current IBF 140-pound champion, for the title.

Lewis Ritson vs Jeremias Ponce results

Argentinian boxer Jeremias Ponce knocked out Lewis Ritson via TKO in the 10th round of the fight. Ritson took punishment throughout the fight, facing a barrage of body shots by Ponce in the second. He was also on the receiving end of a brutal uppercut in the fourth.

'The Sandman's' eye swelled in the eighth round, and the punishment for the 27-year-old eventually ended in the 10th.

Results for the rest of the fight card are as follows:

Jeremias Ponce def. Lewis Ritson via TKO(10th round, 1:24)

Thomas Patrick Ward def. Edy Valencia via unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 98-92)

Alen Babic def. Damian Chambers via TKO (3rd round, 1:30)

Cyrus Pattinson def. Yoncho Markov via KO (2nd round, 1:57)

Solomon Dacres def. Alvaro Terrero via TKO (4th round, 1:36)

April Hunter def. Klaudia Vigh via point decision (40-37)

