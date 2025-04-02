WATCH: Regian Eersel shows off his tenacity in calculated revenge fight against Alexis Nicolas for lightweight kickboxing gold

Regian Eersel reclaimed the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship in his much-awaited rematch against French rival Alexis Nicolas in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 25, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in October 2024. Driven by a hunger for redemption after surrendering the world title to Nicolas in their first meeting six months earlier, Eersel wasted no time asserting his dominance.

Ad

Watch the highlights of this matchup below:

Ad

Trending

From the opening bell, he applied relentless pressure on the Frenchman, marching forward with purpose and unleashing a steady stream of powerful right hands.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Though Nicolas had his moments in the later rounds, 'The Immortal' had already built an insurmountable lead, paving the way for a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

With this shut-out win, Eersel recaptured his throne atop the weight class, reinstating his revered status as a two-sport ONE world champion — with the lightweight Muay Thai belt also in his possession.

Ad

Regian Eersel runs it back with Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30

Regian Eersel will get the opportunity to close the book on his rivalry with Alexis Niclas when they face each other for the third time, with the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship up for grabs once again.

The rubber match is set to happen in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30, emanating live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the trilogy bout for free on Prime Video. The card will also feature nine more matches, including the return of Roman Kryklia, who will defend the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai word title against Lyndon Knowles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.