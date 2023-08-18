WATCH: Resounding "Aljo sucks" chants reverberate through TD Garden Arena at UFC 292 presser

Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley on UFC 292. The headline bout is scheduled for August 19, 2023, at Boston's TD Garden Arena in Massachusetts.

Sterling's objective is to make history by becoming the first UFC bantamweight champion to achieve four consecutive title defenses. After a challenging triumph over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 in May, 'Funk Master' had little time to rest before news of his upcoming clash with O'Malley was announced.

Meanwhile, 'Sugar' aims to secure the 135-pound title in front of an enthusiastic crowd in Boston. O'Malley earned his shot at the championship by narrowly clinching a split-decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 280 last year in October.

The pre-fight press conference for UFC 292 unfolded at the TD Garden Arena today. Following their intense in-octagon encounter at UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley have continued their war of words.

The atmosphere was charged as both fighters exchanged verbal jabs during the press conference. However, the "Aljo sucks" chants from the Boston crowd echoed throughout the arena, showcasing their enthusiastic backing for the fan-favorite O'Malley.

Aljamain Sterling explains how naysayers will still find a way to blame him if he defeats Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Despite achieving numerous bantamweight records, Aljamain Sterling feels that he hasn't received the recognition he thinks he's earned. 'Funk Master' anticipates this won't change, regardless of his performance against Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 292.

During the upcoming event's media day interview, Sterling stated:

"They're going to say O'Malley wasn't credible enough, he shouldn't have been in there in the first place. When I fought Cejudo, if he wins, 'Cejudo's back, he's so great', but if he loses, 'he was gone for three years'. The guy has been training, he's been coaching the world champions, the who's who of the divisions, and then with T J, I've fought with a torn labrum multiple times. Seven professional fights. I've won every single one of them."

He added:

"I won those fights. You can make whatever, 'the judges did this'. Cry all you want, man, I love the tears and I'm going to be laughing all the way to the bank. Line them up, I'm going to keep knocking them down and do what winners do and that's win."

