WATCH: 'Reug Reug' ragdolls 6-foot-5-inch tall opponent like a sack of potatoes

Long before Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane claimed the ONE heavyweight MMA world title, the Senegalese sporting hero was already showcasing that he had what it takes to become one of the planet's very best.That was true based on how he used his suffocating wrestling to control a much larger foe, Jasur Mirzamukhamedov, during their three-round heavyweight MMA fixture at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022.The Senegalese headed into the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila fresh off a destructive second-round finish of Batradz Gazzaev just two months before. Though he didn't get the finish on this occasion, his three-round clinic was nothing short of spectacular.ONE Championship recently shared footage of Kane's dominant performance on its official Instagram account (@onechampionship), highlighting his assertive display on his fifth promotional appearance.'Reug Reug's' wrestling completely shut down 'White Tiger's striking advantages, or any attempts that he made, at least, when the two were in proximity.Kane's tactical approach throughout their 15-minute heavyweight MMA joust was his biggest trump card during the fight. He waited for his foe to over-commit to his attacks before ducking, avoiding, and countering with surgical precision via his takedowns.When he got his man on the canvas, the TRIPL3 MMA representative unleashed devastating ground-and-pound that massively helped him on his way to a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.His win in the Philippines improved his overall slate to 5-1. On Mirzamukhamedov's end, the veteran suffered the first loss of his career.'Reug Reug' locked in for another banger of a fight at ONE 173Since his one-sided beat-down in the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines, 'Reug Reug' has earned two statement victories in the heavyweight MMA division of ONE Championship.The Senegalese behemoth shocked the world when he overcame multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Marcus Almeida by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023.His performance against the BJJ legend booked him a shot at three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin.'Reug Reug' made the most of his chances against the unbeaten Russian at ONE 169 in November last year, earning a split decision win while becoming the first man to hand 'Sladkiy' a defeat.The two will now run it back at ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.