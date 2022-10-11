Watch: Roberto Soldic displays incredible power months ahead of ONE Championship debut

Croatian MMA star Roberto Soldic is getting ready for his highly anticipated debut in ONE Championship. In a recent video, the knockout artist can be seen looking powerful as he hits the pads in preparation for his upcoming bout.

"HEAVY SHOTS from Roberto Soldic 😵 The Croatian superstar makes his ONE debut against unbeaten Russian Murad Ramazanov on December 2 at ONE on Prime Video 5!"

'Robocop' was a two-division world champion when he competed in KSW. The Croatian athlete left his two belts behind for an opportunity to compete in the ONE circle.

Roberto Soldic has dangerous power in his hands and feet, with 17 of his 20 wins coming by way of knockout finishes. Currently, he is on a three-fight KO win streak, all of which were world title fights.

Cerebral Vigilante @Delisketo Roberto Soldic knocks out the European MMA legend Mamed Khalidov to become a 2 division KSW champion.

At ONE on Prime Video 5, scheduled for December 2, he will make his debut against the undefeated Murad Ramazanov. The Russian is a formidable opponent with a perfect 11-0 record.

Why did Roberto Soldic choose ONE Championship?

Being a two-division world champion at the time, 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic had a world of opportunity ahead of him as a free agent. He chose ONE Championship as his home. In an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, he explained why.

Soldic said it was the opportunity to compete in multiple sports, such as kickboxing, and also how fighters are treated that drew him to the Asian organization.

“I went to Singapore and when I saw all atmosphere with Chatri [Sityodtong] and how he treated the fighters, the relationship, and he gave me the best offer. He said to me, ‘You can be a unique fighter and I will give you all the chances to take different belts from all sports.' So finally, this is the day I took ONE Championship and I see how happy the fighters are, some really good fighters.”

Additionally, the Croatian fighter added:

“I want to hold all the belts from all combat sports. Nobody did this before, so this is for me is the biggest challenge.”

Fans are no doubt eager to see his debut in ONE Championship later this year. Soldic is a powerful southpaw striker with tons of skill and experience at the highest level. He will now test himself in the deeper combat waters that ONE Championship represents at ONE on Prime Video 5.

See Soldic's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

