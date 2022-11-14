Ahead of his appearance at ONE on Prime Video 4, relive some of the impactful post-fight moments from Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s previous bouts.

He is not a man to harbor grudges, and he appears to pursue good relationships with those he shares the ONE circle with. Watch this compilation of the Muay Thai world champion paying respect to his opponents in this video posted on ONE’s Instagram, with many fans celebrating his actions in the comments:

He will enter into battle against another formidable opponent on November 18 in Singapore when he faces the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri, who’s moving up a weight class to collect another belt. Rodtang is the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, and he won the belt nearly three years ago against Jonathan Haggerty.

Since then, he’s defended his belt and fought under ONE’s kickboxing rules as well. At just 25 years old, he’s one of the youngest champions in the organization.

Rodtang calls out Japanese star Takeru for superfight at ONE

Across the ocean from Rodtang’s home country of Thailand, Japanese kickboxing star Takeru is preparing for his next career move. In a social media post, Takeru indicated that he is now a free agent and ready to explore options in other promotions:

"As of October 31st, I have fulfilled and ended my contract with K-1 and KREST. As of this point, my career will be a challenge across nations and organizations as Takeru, an undecorated combat athlete. I hope to use up the rest of my life with all my might so I can inspire dreams and motivation to all of the combat sports world."

Rodtang made note of Takeru’s announcement and issued a challenge of his own for the superstar to come to ONE and set up a superfight:

"I’m personally calling out [Takeru Segawa] for a fight in ONE. If you do not answer my challenge, the fans will know why"

A fight with Takeru would be one of the top kickboxing fights in any organization in the world, and both stand to make a lot of money from the attraction.

Two weeks have passed since Takeru announced free agency, so fans will be hoping for news that he’s made the move to ONE. In the meantime, the Thai native has a big enough challenge to manage in Joseph Lasiri.

Rodtang vs. Lasiri is the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 4, which airs live and for free with an Amazon Prime subscription in US prime time. In the main event, ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee will move up in weight to challenge for the welterweight crown owned by Kiamran Abbasov of Kyrgyzstan.

