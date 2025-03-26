WATCH: Rodtang Jitmuangnon's crazy training camp routine in the lead-up to his one-shot KO of Takeru at ONE 172

The timeless adage in combat sports, "train hard, fight easy," ran true in Rodtang Jitmuangnon's dominant performance in the main event of ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23. There, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion only needed little over a minute to knock out Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight, which emanated live from the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Rodtang's rigorous preparation for this highly anticipated showdown was well-documented, as he committed to weeks of intense training camp and enlisted sports nutritionist Peter Miller to ensure he made weight.

Sportskeeda, with videos courtesy of ONE Championship, offered a glimpse into his journey, sharing a highlight reel of his grueling training sessions on Instagram:

It was clear that Rodtang was in peak condition when he entered the ring. 'The Iron Man' wasted no time asserting his dominance, relentlessly pressing forward with suffocating offense.

Sensing that Takeru was in trouble, Rodtang pounced on the opportunity, delivering a left hook-right straight combination near the corner post before sealing the deal with a devastating left hook. Upon impact of the blow, the hometown hero crumbled to the canvas and struggled to get back to his feet.

With Takeru unable to recover from the onslaught, the referee waved it off at the 1:20 mark of the opening frame, awarding the spectacular knockout victory to Rodtang.

Possible opponents line up for Rodtang

After getting rid of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 over the weekend, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has ignited widespread speculation about his next move.

Addressing the media at the post-event press conference, the Thai fan-favorite expressed a strong interest in returning to kickboxing competition.

One potential blockbuster on the horizon is a rematch with Superlek Kiatmoo9, this time for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. Their previous encounter under Muay Thai rules in 2023 saw 'The Kicking Machine' edge out Rodtang on the judges' scorecards.

Meanwhile, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong teased the possibility of a trilogy bout between Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty. However, it remains uncertain if the clash would be contested for the Englishman's ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship or not.

