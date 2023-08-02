WATCH: Rodtang and Superlek in intense sparring session, fan the flames for potential super fight

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 have fanned the flames for a potential super fight with their recent sparring session this week.

Though they are not exactly heading the next fight card, they’re producing massive reactions on Instagram with their budding friendship.

ONE Championship released footage of the two striking GOATs exchanging their trademark kicks and punches inside the ring with the caption that said:

“Hands up if you want to see these two warriors battle it out on the ONE stage! 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️@rodtang_jimungnon @superlek789.”

The Instagram reel has since gone viral with over 10,000 likes in less than two days with fight fans gathering online to share their reactions. Here are some of the posts they uploaded:

Fan reactions

Fans have been anticipating a Rodtang vs. Superlek showdown for nearly two years now - and seeing as they’re still undefeated in their respective disciplines, it’s time to give fans what they want.

They’re both at the pinnacle of their striking careers, holding a long lineup of successive victories over elite Muay Thai fighters in dominant fashion. In addition, their more recent performances in ONE Championship alone reflects a massive skill gap between themselves and other competitors within the division as the level of difficulty increases.

However, it seems matchmakers might be saving this super fight for later. Who knows? They may headline the next U.S. event or the first Qatar event for ONE Championship.