WATCH: Rodtang unleashes his collection of unholy elbows in complete domination of Jason Smith at ONE 169

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon was in his element in dealing British striker Jacob Smith another beatdown in their recent rematch. He did so by prominently unleashing his vaunted elbow strikes that took a lot from his opponent.

'The Iron Man' was a unanimous decision winner over Smith following his striking master class at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Nov. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Smith tried to keep in step with the Jitmuangnon Gym standout for the duration of their five-rounder, but once his right eye was busted open by the ferocious elbow strikes of the Thai sensation, it was all downhill for him from there.

ONE Championship posted highlights of the elbow strikes of Rodtang at ONE 169 on Instagram for fans to relive.

Check out the video post below:

At ONE 169, Rodtang was supposed to defend the flyweight Muay Thai world title. He never got to do it as he was stripped of the belt ahead of the match for missing weight during the weigh-ins. Even with the victory, he was not eligible to win the title back as part of his penalty.

The win was his second in as many matches over Smith, after that in May 2022 where he also won by decision.

The full replay of ONE 169 is available on demand to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Rodtang delivers on push to entertain at ONE 169

The impressive performance of Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 169 on Nov. 8 in Thailand had him delivering on his push to put on an entertaining show in front of the hometown fans.

He reiterated that following his dominant unanimous decision victory over Jacob Smith of the United Kingdom at the stacked offering, where he was animated as he delivered killer blows to his opponent.

Rodtang told members of media during the post-event press conference:

"I must say that I love this professsion, and I want to show everyone that I got many styles, not only just being aggressive, I can also smile and be entertaining. I wanted to show another side of me that I can still entertain all of you."

Following his entertaining performance at ONE 169, Rodtang is looking to bring it to his next match, possible against Japanese legend Tajeru Segawa.

