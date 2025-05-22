WATCH: Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin unloads methodical power in crazy highlight reel of his KO finishes

Anatoly Malykhin has earned a fearsome reputation in ONE Championship, with every one of his victories ending in a knockout. The world's largest martial arts organization recently released a highlight reel showcasing the Russian power-puncher's devastating but impressive track record on the ONE stage.

Check out the special video uploaded by the promotion through its official Instagram account below:

Among his many brutal triumphs, one moment remains the most iconic — when he took the first step toward making history as first mixed martial artist to simultaneously hold three world titles in three different weight classes.

At the time, Malykhin held the ONE interim heavyweight MMA world championship. In a daring move, he dropped to light heavyweight to challenge Reinier de Ridder for the division's crown at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022.

What followed was a display of sheer dominance. Malykhin overwhelmed De Ridder with a brutal first-round stoppage to capture his second belt — delivering such a punishing performance that "The Dutch Knight" had to be stretchered out of the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Watch that shocking scene below:

Malykhin's rampage continued by taking out Arjan Bhullar to become the undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world champion in June 2023 before seizing the middleweight MMA throne from De Ridder in their rematch nine months later.

Anatoly Malykhin seeks to return to his winning ways in ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin's unbeaten reign came to a stunning halt when he lost the ONE heavyweight MMA world title to Oumar "Reug Reug" Kane at ONE 169 in November 2024.

Now, in a recent interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin is determined to bounce back and reclaim his place at the top after the setback that shook his professional career:

"I've always been hungry to fight. There's no 'perfect' date for me. I'm ready whenever ONE needs me."

