WATCH: Russian mauler Abdulla Dayakaev pulls out an insane single-round comeback against Thai slugger Saemapetch

Without a doubt, Abdulla Dayakaev scored the most significant win of his promising stint under the ONE Championship banner last Friday, May 2.

The Russian achieved this stunning feat at the expense of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 31, which took place in U.S. primetime at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Check out the matchup's highlights uploaded by the promotion on its official Instagram page below:

Despite having his hand raised in triumph, it was far from a walk in the park for Dayakaev, who had to overcome a tough predicament against Saemapetch in their bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

Initially, Dayakaev had everything under his control, operating behind his blistering speed and explosive counter-striking to dominate the majority of the exchanges in the opening salvo.

Still, Saemapetch refused to accept that the veteran in him would be outshone by his much younger opponent, stunning 'Smash Boy' early in the second round with a sharp straight left that sent him crashing to the canvas.

Unfazed, Dayakaev bounced back almost immediately, landing a clean knockdown of his own. He then uncorked a relentless barrage of punches, knees, and elbows, prompting referee Olivier Coste to wave off the encounter at the 1:44 mark of the frame.

This win improved Dayakaev's record to 14-2 and cemented his place among the elite on the organization's main roster.

Abdulla Dayakaev welcomes all possible opponents moving forward

Following his statement-making victory over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 31, Abdulla Dayakaev is already looking forward to returning to action.

Although he doesn't have a specific name in mind, the Russian mauler is more than willing to take on all comers. He said this in a post-fight interview with ONE color commentator Mitch Chilson:

"I want to smashe everyone in the division. I come for everyone in the house in here."

