WATCH: Saemapetch Fairtex sharpens his tools with fellow Thai super striker Jo Nattawut ahead of ONE Fight Night 23

Thai knockout artist Saemapetch Fairtex will be gunning for his 10th win under ONE Championship when he steps into the Circle at ONE Fight Night 23 on Friday, July 5, against Scottish sensation Nico Carrillo in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

With the event taking place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Saemapetch wants to ensure he comes out on top in front of his countrymen and enlisted the help of fellow Thai star and prolific striker 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

In a video shared by ONE Championship on Instagram, Saemapetch was seen going toe-to-toe with the No. 3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai fighter in a serious sparring session.

Saemapetch is entering the bout fresh off a revenge TKO victory over Mohamed Younes Rabah and is out to stop the hype train that is the 'King of the North' who is on a three-fight winning streak in which he produced finishes against all of his opponents.

Nico Carrillo honored to fight Saemapetch

With an opportunity to claim his biggest win under ONE at the expense of the No. 4-ranked fighter in the bantamweight Muay Thai division, Carrillo is looking forward to sharing the Circle with Saemapetch.

Nico Carrillo said in an interview with Sky Sports MMA Club:

"I'm good. I'm good. I'm grateful, I'm super grateful that I'm back punching, training, and being able to put my focus on my Thai boxing and fight. Nothing gets me pumped more. That's what I live for. Training hard every single day, just focused on that one thing on my mind for months. So yeah, I'm just taking it day by day, and super happy to have another fight lined up."

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

