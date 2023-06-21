WATCH: Sam–A Gaiyanghadao teaching daughter how to fight

Former ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is one of the most recognizable faces in “The Art of Eight Limbs”. However, at the end of the day, the 39-year-old superstar is most proud of being a father to two beautiful daughters.

Sam-A combined the best of both worlds in an adorable clip shared by ONE Championship Thailand on Instagram. The legendary fighter was seen taking a break from training and assuming the role of a proud cheerleader instead.

The former two-sport world champion was seen beaming with pride, as he cheered on one of his daughters who was fiercely hitting the pads just like her old man.

Check it out:

That might just be the most wholesome post-Father’s Day content ever.

The mighty Sam-A, of course, needs no introduction, as he holds the distinction of competing in the first Muay Thai match in ONE Championship history. The multi-time world champion made a triumphant return at ONE Friday Fights 9 last March, flooring Ryan Sheehan with a gorgeous left cross.

Now, he gets an opportunity to run it back with Prajanchai PK Saenchai on the stacked ONE Friday Fights 22 card on June 23. Apart from an opportunity to avenge his previous setback to his compatriot, Sam-A can also relieve his glory days in Lumpinee Stadium by walking away as the interim strawweight world champion.

However, the task at hand will be much easier said than done, as Prajanchai is also coming off a victorious comeback as well. The 28-year-old punished his old rival Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer in the first iteration of the Friday Fights events last January.

Will Sam-A get his retribution? Or will Prajanchai make it 2-0 against the living legend? ONE Friday Fights 22 can’t come soon enough.

