Watch: Sean O’Malley displays his iced-out jewellery collection, reveals most-expensive piece he owns 

GQ has been known to do videos with popular athletes and personalities, where they share 10 things they couldn't live without. They were recently joined by none other than the UFC superstar, Sean O'Malley.

O'Malley has been known to have a flashy and exuberant personality, and his taste in fashion and jewelry is no different. Speaking to GQ, O'Malley gave fans a small peek into his jewelry collection and showed the audience some of his favorite pieces.

Speaking on his favorite pieces, Sean O'Malley said:

"Once I started making a little bit of money, I started buying some nice things. I started getting into the watches. That was also because my boy Steve, he gifted me this Iced Out AP, one of my favorite watches. I got a Iced out Cardi, the clean looking Rolex, can't have everything looking iced out.

"Got the UFC Timex watch. I had to get the Richard recently. Being number one, about to fight for the title, got to flex on people. The Richard was a hundred, might be the most expensive piece I bought."

Check out the whole video here (skip to 2:10 to see O'Malley's collection):

Sean O'Malley to face Aljamain Sterling next, will fight for the bantamweight title

Following Aljamain Sterling's split decision win over the returning Henry Cejudo at UFC 288, Sean O'Malley was brought into the octagon to face off with 'Funk Master'. It was essentially confirmed that O'Malley will be his next opponent.

O'Malley stepped into the octagon and got up close and personal with Sterling, with the two engaging in a back-and-forth. With the fact that fight promotions have already begun in mind, O'Malley will look to bring all his confidence into the title fight with Sterling.

Watch the below video from 1:35 onwards:

In a hilarious turn of events, Aljamain Sterling's teammate and fellow bantamweight, Merab Dvalishvili also got involved in the back-and-forth. He took O'Malley's jacket, wore it and then scaled the octagon to a roaring reception from the crowd.

O'Malley also had some words for Sterling. He said:

"You better hope you look better than tonight. You better hope you look better than that. You better be ready to cut weight again, baby. Soon, real soon. Real soon, b***h. You better be ready real soon b***h."

Poll : 0 votes