Watch: Sean O'Malley’s intense staredown with Instagram model Francia ‘Francety’ James just days before UFC 292 showdown

Sean O'Malley's victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, resulting in him securing the UFC bantamweight championship, is still reverberating through the MMA world. O'Malley's strategic prowess was on full display as he outmaneuvered Sterling with his expert reach, putting on a performance that left the crowd and fans worldwide in awe.

In the lead-up to his sensational triumph at UFC 292, an intriguing video captured a unique moment between Sean O'Malley and Instagram model Francia 'Francety' James. The footage, shared by James on her Instagram account, has quickly gained traction.

In the video, taken just days prior to O'Malley's fight at UFC 292, O'Malley and James engage in an intense staredown as 'Sugar' locks eyes with Francety, creating a captivating moment that has fans buzzing.

Posting the video, the influencer wrote:

"Who won this face off? @sugasean"

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier engage in a discussion over Sean O'Malley's future in the Bantamweight division

Following the conclusion of the UFC 292 event, headlined by the clash between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley, Joe Rogan, and Daniel Cormier delved into a conversation about the landscape of the bantamweight division.

Speaking on 'Sugar's future in the division, the duo explored potential matchups for the newly crowned champion.

Joe Rogan enthusiastically praised the 135-pound division, remarking on its stacked roster of formidable contenders. He mentioned the array of possibilities that await O'Malley in terms of opponents, including the likes of Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera, and Petr Yan.

"The division is just an absolute murderer's row. It's so deep, so talented... Aljo's probably gonna want to get a rematch, but you've got Merab there, you've got 'Chito' Vera potentially fighting for the title, Petr Yan... There are very, very intriguing fights for the champion."

Cormier echoed Rogan's sentiments, highlighting that while Aljamain Sterling's title reign had been impressive with consecutive defenses, there was room for further consolidation of the division.

'DC' also speculated that challengers such as Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov might need more than just wrestling prowess to overcome O'Malley's multifaceted skill set:

"Can Sean O'Malley be the fighter who stabilizes this division? He's got some exceptional challengers, but his ability to fend off takedowns adds an intriguing dynamic. After seeing his takedown defense, it's difficult to envision those fighters solely relying on wrestling to defeat him."

Check out the duo's discussion on Sean O'Malley's future in the video below: