Watch: Sean O'Malley's '110-degree' backyard training video ahead of UFC 264 clash with Louis Smolka 

Sean O'Malley is the newest star in the UFC's stacked bantamweight division. The American is back in action as he takes on Louis Smolka on the main card at UFC 264.

Headlined by the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, UFC 264 will take place on July 10th. The UFC has trusted O'Malley to perform at their biggest events; he last knocked out Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 after an incredible performance.

While his stock keeps rising, 'Sugar' uploaded a video of him training in his backyard to his YouTube channel. He showed the fans what his "110-degree workout" looked like. Sean O'Malley is currently in fight camp and showed off his entire strength and conditioning workout in the 8-minute long video.

Watch the full video here:

His opponent Louis Smolka might not have similar star power or fan backing as O'Malley, but he is an excellent fighter in his own right. Previously a flyweight, Smolka has found his ideal weight class in the bantamweight division and has looked good on his UFC return.

Interestingly, none of his last five fights have made it past the second round, which would make a finish in this bout likely. Sean O'Malley is known for his knockout power, and this contest could end very quickly.

If O'Malley does get a win over Smolka, he will enter the top-15 in the official UFC rankings for the bantamweight division. He has already started trash-talking with former bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Sean O'Malley and Petr Yan go back-and-forth on Twitter again

Even if you are not a fan of the American fighter, you cannot say he isn't entertaining. Sean O'Malley uploaded a tweet saying that his dream was to beat Petr Yan in Russia, which got an instant response from 'No Mercy.'

Enter top 3 before even mentioning my name poodle. I got unfinished business with fakemaster now — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 18, 2021

The former bantamweight champion didn't take O'Malley's comments lightly and even took a shot at current champion Aljamain Sterling while he was at it. However, 'Sugar' didn't stop there and had one last thing to say about Yan's height.

You go up to my belly button. https://t.co/wjDZDrqMUa — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 18, 2021

Sean O'Malley is a great prospect for the future, and if he does fight his way to the top, these rivalries will be fascinating to watch.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh